Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VOO traded up $7.35 on Wednesday, hitting $385.49. The company had a trading volume of 254,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

