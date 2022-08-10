Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 4,246 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,012,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $10.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.73. 2,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,603. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.72 and a 200-day moving average of $372.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.