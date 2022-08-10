DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

