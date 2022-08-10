E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($12.76) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

E.On Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FRA EOAN traded up €0.13 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching €9.16 ($9.35). 5,720,381 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.68 and a 200 day moving average of €10.06.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

