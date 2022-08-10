Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $15.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $731.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

