Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Issue $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,694. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.79.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,570,000 after acquiring an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $6,879,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

