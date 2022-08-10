Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Up 2.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.34). Approximately 407,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,397,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.19 million and a PE ratio of -25.68.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

