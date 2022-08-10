Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.