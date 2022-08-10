Eden Price Tops $0.0007 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Eden has a market cap of $392,121.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.