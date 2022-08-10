Edgeware Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $354,484.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,326.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00131138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

