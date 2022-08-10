Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

8/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

7/20/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $115.00.

7/15/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

EW stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.73. 36,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,079. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 944,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 66,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

