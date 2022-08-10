EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Stock Price Up 51.3%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 51.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.