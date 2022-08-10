eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

eHealth Trading Down 8.8 %

EHTH stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.27. eHealth has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

