Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,540.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eiffage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Eiffage has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $22.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

