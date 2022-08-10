Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 1,735.7% in July

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 1,735.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ECIFY. Barclays lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Electricité de France Trading Up 0.8 %

ECIFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Electricité de France Cuts Dividend

About Electricité de France

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

