Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.03. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 52,335 shares.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
