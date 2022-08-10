Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.03. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 52,335 shares.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

