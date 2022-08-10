Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.27 per share for the quarter. Endeavor Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.7 %

EDR stock opened at 23.42 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,344.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 32.36.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.