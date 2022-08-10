Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Lisa A. Pollina Sells 2,700 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
