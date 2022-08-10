Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Lisa A. Pollina Sells 2,700 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.99.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

