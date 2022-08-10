EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23.

Shares of ENS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 183,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

