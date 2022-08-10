Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Purchases $13,590.00 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director John E. D. D. S. Maupin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enhabit Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 652,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,843. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

About Enhabit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enhabit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

