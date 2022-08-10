Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69.38 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002896 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $622.34 million and approximately $69.38 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

