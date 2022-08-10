Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Enphase Energy worth $112,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.74.

ENPH stock opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.91.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

