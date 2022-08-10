Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

