Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Enstar Group Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42.
About Enstar Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGRO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.