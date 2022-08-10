Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:ENZN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 195,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

