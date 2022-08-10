EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,063,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,004,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $365,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 68,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.