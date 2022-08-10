EOS Force Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 12% higher against the dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $192,552.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00122139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00284968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

