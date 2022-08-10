Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after acquiring an additional 643,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

