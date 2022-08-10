Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,811,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

