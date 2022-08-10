ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:ESE traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 106,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,134. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

