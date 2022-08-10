Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

ESPR opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $427.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $50,693 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,579,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

