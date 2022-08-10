Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 12,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,822. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

