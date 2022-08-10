Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 154,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 16,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,527. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.