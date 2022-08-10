Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 208,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767,209. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

