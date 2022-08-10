Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 8.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,729. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.