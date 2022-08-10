Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

