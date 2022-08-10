Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 578 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

