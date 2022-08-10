Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 64,875 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,875 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of RVNC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.03. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

