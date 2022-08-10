Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

