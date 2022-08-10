EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BABA traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $198.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

