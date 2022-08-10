eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Up 2.9%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 721,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,129,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

eve Sleep Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.61. The company has a market cap of £2.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleepovers, as well as child and baby cot mattress and sleep gifts.

