Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Everbridge Stock Up 21.6 %

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

