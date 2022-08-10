Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 2.9%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.43. 1,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 508,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
