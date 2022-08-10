Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 2.9%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.43. 1,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 508,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

