FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

FansTime (FTI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $203,455.84 and $1.82 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

