FaZe (FAZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

FaZe Trading Up 42.4 %

NASDAQ FAZE opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. FaZe has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

