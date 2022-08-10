Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.3 %
AGM opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.