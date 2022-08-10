Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Issues Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.3 %

AGM opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

