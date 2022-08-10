Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.64. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 826,259 shares traded.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.24.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.