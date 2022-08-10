Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.64. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 826,259 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.24.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

