FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.88. 79,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,055. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.