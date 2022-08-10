Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

