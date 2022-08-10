Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

