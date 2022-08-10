Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.
Ferrari Price Performance
RACE stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.