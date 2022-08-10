Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

