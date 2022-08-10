Fidato Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.3% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 1,652,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,127,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

